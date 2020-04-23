New Delhi: Soon after Congress president Sonia Gandhi accused the BJP of spreading the virus of communal prejudice in the country, the saffron party said the Congress chief should not play cheap politics at this time of corona crisis. Also Read - States Must be Empowered to Devise Solutions For Challenges of COVID-19: Congress at CWC Meet

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said that the BJP is not creating any communal division in the country and moreover, the saffron party is unitedly fighting COVID-19.

He also urged the Congress not to do cheap politics and said they should not indulge in small politics like this.

The development comes after Sonia Gandhi in the CWC meet said that the BJP is spreading the virus of communal prejudice and hatred in the country which is causing grave damage to social harmony.

While addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Sonia Gandhi said it should Sonia every Indian and her party will have to work hard to repair this damage.

“Let me also share with you something that should worry each and every one of us as Indians. When we should be tackling the coronavirus unitedly, the BJP continues to spread the virus of communal prejudice and hatred,” she said.

In the meeting, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and top Congress leaders were present.

The Congress president said the coronavirus pandemic has increased disturbingly in the past three weeks and called upon the government to increase testing for it.

She also said she has written several times to the prime minister since the lockdown was enforced and suggested several measures and constructive cooperation.