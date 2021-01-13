Farmers’ Protest: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a stay of the implementation of the contentious three new farm laws and constituted a four-member panel of agri experts to resolve the deadlock between farmers and the Centre. However, in response to the apex court’s order, farmer unions made it clear that they will not call off their protests until the three laws enacted in September are repealed. Also Read - Breaking News Jan 13 Live Updates: Uttarakhand Seeks Ban on Import of Chicken, Eggs Due to Bird Flu Outbreak

Tesla Enters India: US electric car giant Tesla has finally entered India ending years of wait and speculation. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has registered his company in Bengaluru. Tesla’s entry comes at a time when India is ramping up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles with the aim of significantly increasing the proportion of electric vehicles plying on the roads. Also Read - Wait Over! Tesla Finally Enters India as it Registers Office in Bengaluru; Karnataka CM Tweets Welcome to Elon Musk

Coronavirus Vaccine: The Government on Tuesday said that healthcare and frontline workers who will be inoculated in the first phase of the vaccination drive against Covid-19 will have no option to choose from the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval. The vaccination drive is set to start this Saturday. Notably, the vaccine rollout will begin from Saturday. Also Read - SC Suspends Farm Laws, Forms Panel to End Deadlock; Farmers Say Will Not End Protest | Key Points

IndiGo Airline Executive Shot Dead: An executive of Indigo Airline was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Patna on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Rupesh, who was employed as a manager with IndiGo at its Patna office. According to the sources, the Rupesh was waiting inside his car outside his apartment in Punaichak area when bike-borne attackers opened fire at him

Bird Flu: Bird flu has spread to at least 11 states now and Uttarakhand became the latest state to implement a ban on the import of chicken and eggs. Prices of poultry products nosedived as vendors face threat over its sale. The demand for chickens and chicken products has decreased by more than 70 per cent while prices have dropped by nearly 50 per cent.

