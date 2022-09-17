Cheetahs in India: After 70 years, India welcomed eight cheetahs from Namibia. The cheetahs were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday in a historic moment. The cheetahs were brought in a special flight of Terra Avia, an airline based at Chisinau, Moldova (in Europe) that operates chartered passenger and cargo flights. The eight cheetahs landed in Gwalior on Saturday morning and they were transported to the Kuno National Park via Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers.Also Read - VIDEO: Moment PM Modi Released Cheetahs At Kuno National Park. Catch First Glimpse Of The Majestic Cats Here

After releasing the cheetahs, PM Modi said the Project Cheetah, under which the felines were reintroduced in the country after they became extinct seven decades ago, is his government’s endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation.

When people can see the Cheetahs at Kuno National Park?

As the country caught a glimpse of the cheetahs that were brought from Namibia on their TV/mobile screens, questions were being raised as to when people will be able to visit Kuno National Park to see the big cats. PM Modi, in an address, said people will have to show patience and wait for a few months to catch the sight of the majestic African Cheetahs.

“People will have to show patience and wait for a few months to see these Cheetahs in Kuno National Park. These Cheetahs have come as guests, unaware of this area. For them to be able to make Kuno National Park their home, we will have to give these Cheetahs a few months’ time,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said, “Following international guidelines, India is trying its best to settle these cheetahs. We must not let our efforts fail. India dropped from the list of natural cheetah habitats decades back, we have to made efforts to regain that place.”