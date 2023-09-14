Home

Gujarat: Chemical Bottles Explode Inside House, No Casualties

Rajkot: A fire broke out in a house in the Shastri Nagar area of Rajkot after a massive explosion on Wednesday night. The explosion occurred because of the chemicals stored in bottles in the house, as reported by ANI.

As per fire department officials, fire tenders rushed the spot after getting the information and doused the flames.

There have been no reported casualties or injuries up to this point. The extent of the damage and the cause of the explosion have not yet been determined.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

