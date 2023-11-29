By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Explosion At Chemical Plant In Surat, Fire Breaks Out; 24 Workers Injured
There has been an explosion in the storage tanker of a chemical plant in Surat, Gujarat due to which a fire broke out, injuring 24 workers.
New Delhi: According to PTI, a fire official has informed that 24 workers injured as fire breaks out at chemical plant in Gujarat’s Surat city after explosion in storage tanks.
