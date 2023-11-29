Home

Explosion At Chemical Plant In Surat, Fire Breaks Out; 24 Workers Injured

There has been an explosion in the storage tanker of a chemical plant in Surat, Gujarat due to which a fire broke out, injuring 24 workers.

New Delhi: According to PTI, a fire official has informed that 24 workers injured as fire breaks out at chemical plant in Gujarat’s Surat city after explosion in storage tanks.

