Srinagar: Considered as World’s highest rail bridge, the golden joint of the Chenab bridge was inaugurated on Saturday. With the inauguration of the bridge, Srinagar will be linked to the rest of the country after the overarch deck on the world’s highest single-arch railway bridge over Chenab River will be launched.Also Read - Kashmiri IAS Officer Shah Faesal Returns to Civil Services After Politics
From the two ends of the Chenab River valley, the bridge superstructure on the arch was being gradually pushed, and it will eventually connect at the Center of the arch. Also Read - Another Migrant Labourer From Bihar Shot Dead In Targeted Killing in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora
Giving details to ANI, Sanjay Gupta, Chairman and MD, Konkan Railway said, “This has been a long journey. The term ‘Golden Joint’ was coined by civil engineers… It’s the world’s highest railway bridge.” Also Read - Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Blocked Once Again Due to Landslides
All you need to know about Chenab Bridge
- A famous bridge with intricate engineering, the Chenab Bridge had to overcome several challenges. The geology, the harsh terrain, and the hostile environment were just a few of the challenges that the engineers and railway officials had to overcome to get to this point.
- The world’s highest railway bridge is now being built, and when it is finished, it will be 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower.
- Afcons is building 16 additional railway bridges for Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) in the dangerous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir in addition to the Chenab Bridge.
- The Chenab railway bridge, which is 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower, has been constructed by Mumbai-based infrastructure major Afcons and is part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project at an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 crore.
- As everything about the Chenab Railway Bridge is unique in nature, arch erection is critical due to its intricate design and geometry.
- The erection of the mammoth segments (weighing 34 MT) of the Chenab railway bridge is done with the help of the world’s tallest cable crane.