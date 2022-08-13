Srinagar: Considered as World’s highest rail bridge, the golden joint of the Chenab bridge was inaugurated on Saturday. With the inauguration of the bridge, Srinagar will be linked to the rest of the country after the overarch deck on the world’s highest single-arch railway bridge over Chenab River will be launched.Also Read - Kashmiri IAS Officer Shah Faesal Returns to Civil Services After Politics

From the two ends of the Chenab River valley, the bridge superstructure on the arch was being gradually pushed, and it will eventually connect at the Center of the arch. Also Read - Another Migrant Labourer From Bihar Shot Dead In Targeted Killing in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

Giving details to ANI, Sanjay Gupta, Chairman and MD, Konkan Railway said, “This has been a long journey. The term ‘Golden Joint’ was coined by civil engineers… It’s the world’s highest railway bridge.” Also Read - Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Blocked Once Again Due to Landslides

All you need to know about Chenab Bridge