Chennai: At least 24 students from Pachayappa College were grounded by the Chennai police for sitting and climbing on top of moving buses. Some were also spotted hanging from window bars of a bus.

The incident took place on the city’s infamous ‘Bus Day’ celebrations that were held on Monday. News agency ANI tweeted a video of students clinging on moving buses and sitting on their roofs.

Notably, in 2011, the Madras High Court banned ‘Bus Day’ celebrations in view of the threat to road users.