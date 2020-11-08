Chennai: An ambulance was stuck in a traffic jam in Tamil Nadu’s as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader decided to hold ‘Vetri Val Yatra’ in the city on Sunday. Also Read - Coronavirus: Ambulance Stuck as Chennai Police Stops Vehicles to Let 'VIP' Convoy Pass | Watch

The ambulance was stuck in traffic at Poonamallee High Road for at least half an hour.

A video showed a 108 ambulance standing in the traffic jam with its sirens on but people were unable to move their vehicles and clear the way for the ambulance since they were stuck too due to the yatra.

The ‘Vetri Val Yatra’ was being held by state BJP president L Murugan.

Earlier, earlier police stopped L Murugan’s supporters from participating in the yatra on November 6 and he was detained.

The Tamil Nadu BJP chief said, “The state government is allowing other parties to take out processions and hold agitation. It is my constitutional right.”