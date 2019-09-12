New Delhi: In a mysterious case, suspected to be a suicide, Chennai-based businesswoman Reeta Lankalingam who was the Joint Managing Director of Lanson Toyota Car was on Thursday found dead in her residence in Nungambakkam area of Chennai.

Reeta, 49, who stayed with her husband M Lankalingam and two children, chairman and managing director of Lanson Group, was discovered by the Nungambakkam police at 9:00 AM from her bedroom in her bungalow on Kothari Road in the city’s posh locality.

According to the police, as Reeta Lankalingam did not come out of her bedroom for morning breakfast. After getting no response despite knocking several times, the police broke open the bedroom door to find her hanging. The body has been sent to Government Kilpauk Medical college Hospital for post mortem.

The police has suspected it to be a suicide incident although they have not retrieve any suicide note. However, the police also suspects it to be a rift between Lankalingam and her husband that led her to commit suicide. Further investigation is underway.

Lanson is a Tamil Nadu based dealer of car manufacturer Toyota. The group falls under the $100 million conglomerate with exports in food manufacturing, automobile dealership as well as biotechnology.