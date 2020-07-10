Chennai Containment List: Even though Chennai is witnessing a drop in Coronavirus cases, the number of containment areas in the city have increased. The containment areas have gone up from 158 on July 3 to 276 on July 10. Also Read - 'Why do You Want COVID-19 Patient Names,' Bombay HC Dismisses Plea, Asks Maharashtra Govt to Respond in 2 Weeks

Check the list here:

Teynampet zone has 134 containment zones

Anna Nagar (zone 8) has 38 containment zones

Tondiarpet (zone 4) has 50 contained zones

Notably, for the sixth successive day on Thursday, Chennai reported less than 2,000 cases. It was also the third straight day the city saw less than 1,300 cases after clocking its highest single day increase of 2,393 on June 30.

The total COVID-19 cases stood at 1,26,581 of which Chennai accounted for 73,728, a health department bulletin said.

In a reversal of trend, Chennai, which was accountingfor nearly three fourths of the total cases in the state till last month,has been reporting a dip in the past several days in the backdrop of the intense lockdown till July 5.

Since July 1, the city added 15,401 cases (42.29 per cent of the overall state total 32,532) while the other parts accounted for 21,013 cases.

From a high of 70.39 per cent of the state’s tally on June 19, when a 17-day intense lockdown became effective here, Chennai’s share dipped to 64.68 per cent on June 30 and has further decreased to 58.24 per cent on Thursday.

Reflecting the trend, the city’s doubling time has improved to 25.42 days as of Tuesday from 18 days on June 28.

As many as 42,369 samples were tested on Thursday, the highest in a day so far and 14,91,783 specimens have been examined till date.

The number of virus testing centres increased to 100 in the state with two more facilities, one each in government and the private sector getting approved.