New Delhi: Chennai municipal authorities have sealed the famous Kumaran Silks Shop in T Nagar of the city, after a video showing massive crowds inside the store went viral on social media. The presence of huge number of customers at the shop clearly violated the COVID-19 protocols, which led to the shop being sealed.

The viral video, reportedly shot on October 18, shows a sea of mostly unmasked people crowding the clothing store. No physical distancing can be observed in the video as sarees are unfurled by employees and displayed to customers.

This blatant violation of guidelines comes despite multiple requests and warnings from the Chennai Corporation to establishments that are likely to see increased footfall ahead of the festival season.

The Chennai Corporation locked and sealed Kumaran Silks on Tuesday morning, as a result of these violations.

For the Health Department, the upcoming festival season is already a source of worry; officials say that they have warned residents and establishments against overcrowding.

Tamil Nadu: Chennai Corporation officials sealed a shop 'Kumaran Silks' in Thiyagaraya Nagar today over a viral video wherein a huge crowd can be seen inside the shop, in violation of social distancing norms. #COVID19 (Pic 1 – screengrab from viral video) pic.twitter.com/fSlaHCeJeo — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Across other districts of Tamil Nadu too, the Health Department and civic bodies are battling the gathering of crowds. In the recent past, sudden sales announced in clothing stores have led to violation of guidelines.