Chennai: A contract worker at Tamil Nadu's Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai was arrested for allegedly strangling a COVID-19 patient to death inside the hospital premises. The incident came to light after the body of the 41-year-old Covid-19 patient was found days after she went missing from the hospital. The patient, Sunitha, was admitted on May 23 and her body was found on June 8 in a decomposed state on the eighth floor of the hospital building.

After the incident came to light, the contract worker, Rathi Devi from Thiruvottiyur, confessed to the local police that she did this as she needed money and a cellphone.

Rathi strangled Sunitha to death after taking her from the third floor of Tower 3 on a wheelchair and dumped the body on the eighth floor. Rathi Devi stole money worth Rs 9,500 and a mobile phone from Sunitha, the police said.

Sunitha, hailing from West Tambaram, was admitted due to Covid on May 21 and mysteriously disappeared two days later. The hospital informed Sunitha’s husband Mouli, who works as a faculty member in a private college in Andhra Pradesh, that she was missing.