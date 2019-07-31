New Delhi: In an astounding medical case, doctors in a Chennai hospital extracted as many as 526 teeth from the lower jaw of a seven-year-old boy on Wednesday.

A 4x3cm tumour was first removed from his jaw after which the doctors saw the mammoth number of teeth in his mouth. Thereon, they proceeded to operate and remove all the 526 teeth. Speaking to the media, Dr Senthilnathan said, “A 4×3 cm tumour was removed from the lower right side of his jaw, after that, we came to know that 526 teeth were present there.”

Suffering from a rare case of “compound composite odontoma”, the boy was brought to the hospital with a swelling in his lower right jaw.

“The parents first noticed the swelling when the boy was three years old. But they didn’t bother much as the swelling wasn’t much then and the boy did not cooperate with investigative procedures either,” said P.Senthilnathan, Professor -Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the hospital.

He added, “Later as swelling increased, the parents brought the boy to our hospital.”

Though some were very tiny particles, the doctors said, they had the properties of teeth. It took five long hours for the doctors to remove all the minute teeth from the sack. “It was reminiscent of pearls in an oyster,” the doctors added.

With inputs from agencies