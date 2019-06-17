Chennai: A looming water crisis in Chennai has people scurrying for solutions. Few IT firms from Tamil Nadu had reportedly asked their employees to work from home, stated a report. Besides, some restaurants in Chennai have also reduced their operating hours due to the prevailing issue.

Reacting to the looming water crisis in the capital city, Opposition leader and DMK chief M K Stalin has reportedly demanded Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani’s resignation. Further, Stalin has also urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to dismiss the municipal minister from the Cabinet in case he refuses to resign. The Madras High Court has also sought a government report over the crisis.

On Saturday, Stalin reportedly said, “Several establishments have been closed due to the water crisis. It has gone to a point where IT companies are asking their employees to work from home. Does the Municipal Administration Minister who is busy with corruption have an answer for this?”

Responding to the criticism from several DMK leaders, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had said that the AIADMK-led government is looking into the issue and required arrangements will be made to solve the impending water crisis in the state.

This issue is not new to the southern state. In fact, Tamil Nadu has been facing water shortage for the past several months after Chennai’s Porur Lake, which is considered one of the main sources of water, reached its lowest level. The locals are perturbed over the water crisis in addition to the soaring temperatures in the capital city.

In Chennai, locals installed hand-pumps near Marina Beach to extract groundwater to manage their daily needs. However, residents claim that the water is of a compromised quality owing to pollutants, thereby forcing them to buy packaged water from shops for consumption.

A local told news agency ANI, “We have to stand in a queue for hours under this scorching heat to fetch some water as borewells in the area have gone dry. This is for the third time in a row that Chennai is facing a severe water crisis.” She added, “Most of the time, the water we get from these hand pumps can’t be used for drinking as it stinks. For drinking and cooking, we have to buy water from the shops.”

As the water crisis intensifies in Chennai, various hotels and restaurants in the city have also urged their customers to conserve water and conveyed their inability to offer lunch. Narayana, manager of the Hotel Ananda, reportedly said, “It has been more than three decades that we are running the hotel business and this is for the first time that we are facing severe water issue here.”

Narayana added, “We don’t want our customers to get affected due to the water crisis and that’s why we are buying water from outside. However, we seek our customers help and support in conserving water.” Moreover, if the crisis deepens, we may stop offering meals for noon as a large quantity of water is required to prepare the food items and further consumption, he said.

(With agency inputs)