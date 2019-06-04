New Delhi: Ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5, Chennai environmentalist Dr Abdul Ghani plans to implement the recently launched ‘Tree Ambulance’ across the country. Dr Abdul Ghani, better known as the Green man of India, demonstrated the functions of the service on Tuesday and announced his plan to take it around the country making it a national project.

Ghani said that the Ambulance will start its travel on June 5 across Tamil Nadu and around the country to reach New Delhi in two months. The tree ambulance will stop at various schools and colleges and educate students on the green cover. He also said that he aims to implement the project all over India by 2020.

Tree ambulance launched in Chennai, aims at planting uprooted trees& offer services like seed ball distribution,plant distribution,aiding tree plantation, shifting&survey of trees & removal of dead trees.Founder Abdul Ghani says, aim to implement it cross the country by year 2020 pic.twitter.com/18QIn2klaV — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2019

After a series of calamities like cyclones Vardah (2016) and Gaja (2108) struck Tamil Nadu uprooting lakhs of trees, a few environmentally conscious people in Chennai came together to launch a service called Tree Ambulance that aims at providing first-aid-like services for trees.

The service includes uprooted tree planting, aiding tree plantation, seed ball distribution, plant distribution, shifting trees, removal of dead trees and survey of trees.

The Tree Ambulance is the brainchild of environmentalist Dr Abdul Ghani and it was launched by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on May 22 marking the International Biological Diversity Day.