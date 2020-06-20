New Delhi: A day into a 12-day lockdown and Chennai has revised its list of containment zones which now has only 64 names — to much delight of the Chennai residents. The last list of containment zones had 369 names. Also Read - Is There A Connection Between Solar Eclipse and Coronavirus Outbreak? This Chennai Scientist Believes So!

Six Corporation zones Thiruvottriyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Valsaravakkam, Alandur and Adyar are no longer there in the list.

The civic body has revised its policy of marking containment zones as well. As per the new guidelines, only if a street has five primary COVID-19 cases or 20 positive contacts would it be sealed or come under containment.

A 12-day lockdown without previous relaxations kicked in on Friday here and cases were filed against 2,400-plus people for violations and nearly 2,000 vehicles seized as police deployed drones and intensified patrols to ensure effective implementation of curbs. While arterial roads to neighbourhood streets were deserted, police placed barricades at key intersections and blocked free access to several main thoroughfares in the city and suburbs.

Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan inspected city locations to oversee vehicle checking and implementation of curbs.

The top official said cases were filed today against 2,436 people here for violating curbs and 1,997 vehicles (1,883 two-wheelers, 67 autorickshaws and 47 light motor vehicles) were seized.

Also, cases were booked against 989 people for not wearing masks and non-maintenance of social distancing.

For those who do not fall under exempted categories/ essential services, venturing out of homes during the lockdown, beyond the allowed time-frame (from 6 am to 2 pm to buy essentials only in their respective areas) is a violation of Section 144 of CrPC.

The lockdown is operational in Chennai city and suburbs located in the nearby districts of Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur but fall under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police.

Curbs are also being implemented in localities including Gummidipoondi and Ponneri in Tiruvallur district and Chengelpet municipality areas and such areas are not under the domain of city police.

The lockdown was clamped in view of a continuing surge in virus cases here and in nearby districts.

Of the 2,115 fresh cases on Friday, Chennai accounted for 1,322 and as regards total cases, the state capital’s share was 38,327 out of the aggregate 54,449 positive cases in Tamil Nadu. Chengelpet and Kancheepuram have 3,432 and 1,001 cases respectively and Tiruvallur’s case count stood at 2,291.