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Chennai Metro announces new partnership with CSK, set to provide free travel to fans for THESE matches | Check details

Chennai Metro announces new partnership with CSK, set to provide free travel to fans for THESE matches | Check details

Chennai Metro has announced that it will be providing free travel to fans for all seven league matches ahead of the first Chennai Super Kings match. Here are details of how to avail it

CMRL will also run special train services to support late-night travel.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited will be providing free travel service for all seven league matches scheduled to take place at the M A Chidambaram Stadium. CMRL announced a special partnership with CSK Cricket Limited for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Under this scheme, only passengers with valid match tickets will benefit from this, beginning from today (April 3). The first match will take place between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at CSK’s home ground, Chepauk.

How can fans utilise the scheme?

Only passengers with valid match tickets will be allowed to use this benefit. Using this is pretty easy. Fans will have to show their match tickets, both digital and physical, to enter and exit the metro stations. A single ticket will permit one round trip i.e., two entries and two exits, ensuring hassle-free movement of passengers on match days, as per CMRL.

Special trains to be arranged

CMRL will also run special train services to support late-night travel. Following the first match between CSK and PBKS on Friday, the last trains from the nearest metro station to the stadium, Government Estate station, will depart at 1 am towards both Wimc Nagar Depot and Airport stations.

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Passengers heading towards the Green Line stations must change trains at Chennai Central. Notably, entry to the station will close 10 minutes before the last train departs. Normally, the last service on all of the lines of the Chennai Metro closes at 11 am, while on Sundays it closes even earlier, often by 10 pm due to less demand.

Free ticket on bus services

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has also announced that fans can travel on non-AC buses by showing match tickets. Notably, the facility will be available three hours before the match and up to three hours after it ends.

CSK to take on PBKS on Friday

Chennai Super Kings will play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the first time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season today against Punjab Kings.

The venue was once a fortress for the men in yellow, but they lost five out of six matches here last season, while PBKS have been breaching the fortress regularly over the last three seasons.

CSK, which has lost its first game of the season, needs to register its first points on the board in front of its home fans. The IPL 2026 seventh match between CSK and PBKS will start at 7:30 pm IST. The toss for the same will take place half an hour earlier than the scheduled start.

Chennai Metro ridership crosses 1 crore for third time

March 2026 marked the third occasion when Chennai Metro Rail’s monthly ridership went beyond one crore passengers. During March 1–31, the Chennai Metro network saw 1.01 crore passengers, while the highest footfall on a single day was 3,90,306.

However, the highest-ever monthly ridership was registered in July, when over 1.03 crore passengers used the Metro network.

According to a CMRL press note, the highest single-day ridership in March was recorded on March 13, with over 3.90 lakh passengers. The surge in ridership over the past two months has been attributed to the reduction in EMU train services between the Beach–Tambaram section due to redevelopment works at Egmore railway station.

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