Chennai: Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021, Chief Minister E Palaniswami has slashed Chennai metro fares by Rs 20. The new fares will come into force from February 22, 2021. The fares have been reduced from ₹70 to ₹50. The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are slated to be held in April-May. Also Read - In a First, Amazon To Set Up Amazon Fire Stick Manufacturing Unit in Chennai

1) No change in fare for a distance of 0-2 kilometre, ₹10 will be charged as usual.

2) For a distance of 2-5 Kms, travellers will be charged ₹20. Initially, travellers were charged ₹20 for a distance of 2-4 Km.

3) Travellers will be charged ₹30 for a distance of 5-12 km.

4) For traveling between a distance of 12-21 Km, people will pay a fare of ₹40

5) For a distance above 21 Kms, the fare will be ₹50.

Further, a 20% discount will be provided on the fare to those who book their metro tickets using the QR code or CMRL smart cards. Commuters who travel on holidays and weekends can avail 50% discount on their tickets (not on daily passes).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and laid the foundation stone for several other infrastructure projects in different sectors, including railways, in Tamil Nadu, describing them as symbols of innovation and indigenous development. He also said the decade was going to belong to India, adding the entire world was looking at it with positivity.