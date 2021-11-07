Chennai Rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that the heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu will continue till today and reduce thereafter. “It is likely to be heavy to very heavy at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 8th and 9th Nov. Isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall places also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 7th Nov with reduction thereafter from 8th Nov,” the weather office said in its latest update.Also Read - Chennai Rains: GCC Opens Relief Centres in Different Zones, Helpline Numbers Issued | Details Here

The department also predicted that a fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh likely during 9-11 November.

Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on Sunday and reduce thereafter. The IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean off Sumatra Coast persists and now extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level.

“Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 9th November. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours,” it said.