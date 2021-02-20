Chennai: A renowned Chennai school triggered social-media backlash after they referred to protesting farmers as ‘violent maniacs’ in a class 10 question paper. The controversial question was asked in reference to the Republic Day incident. In the question, students were asked to write a letter to the editor of a daily newspaper, “condemning such terrible, violent acts” and also suggest measures “to thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation”, reported India Today. Also Read - Chennai New Metro Fare: CM E Palaniswami Slashes Metro Ticket Rates | Check Fare Structure Here

The entire question read: "The diabolical violence that broke out in the national capital on Republic Day filled the hearts of the citizens with condemnation and abhorrence after the farm law protesters went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking police personnel in broad daylight. Write a letter to the Editor of a daily newspaper in your city, condemning such terrible, violent acts of miscreants who fail to realise that country comes before personal needs and gains. Destroying public property, disgracing the national flag, and attacking police personnel are few of the various illegal offences committed, that can never be justified for any reason whatsoever."

The above question was asked as part of the English Language and Literature exam conducted on February 11.

Musician TM Krishna tweeted on the paper, “This is a sample from a Class X English paper of a popular Chennai school. The incident and the much larger farm bills issue is still being discussed but here this is being said ‘violent maniacs under external instigation.”