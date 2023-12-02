Chennai SHOCKER: 20-Yr-Old Man Kills Girlfriend in Hotel, Posts Her Lifeless Body As WhatsApp Status

Police said the two had been in a relationship for five years and had married secretly. They had a baby in their late teens and had given the child up for adoption in Chikamagalur.

Chennai SHOCKER: 20-Yr-Old Man Kills Girlfriend in Hotel, Posts Her Lifeless Body As WhatsApp Status

Chennai: A 20-year-old nursing student was found dead in a hotel in Chennai. Her lifeless body was put up as WhatsApp status by her boyfriend who murdered his “secretly married wife” in Chennai’s Chromepet area. Seeing the status of accused Ashiq, also in his 20s, triggered their mutual friends who alerted the Chromepet police. The police searched all lodges and hotels in the area and found the body at a hotel on CLC Works Road in Chromepet.

Trending Now

According to the hotel staff, victim Fousia and Ashiq both belong to Kollam in Kerala and had checked in at the hotel at around 10:30 am. As per the preliminary investigation, the couple, after checking into the hotel got into an argument as Fousia questioned Ashiq about photos of him and another woman on his phone.

You may like to read

In response, Ashiq hit Fousia and strangled her to death with his t-shirt, after which, he uploaded the photo of her body as his Whatsapp status, police said. Some of Fousia’s friends at the college, who also had his number, saw the photo around 5:00 pm and informed the police, according to a report in TOI.

Police said the two had been in a relationship for five years and had married secretly. They had a baby in their late teens and had given the child up for adoption in Chikamagalur. Fousia was a second-year nursing student at a college in Chromepet and was staying in a hostel at New Colony. She had not attended college for the last three days.

The couple had parted ways two years ago when Fousia came to know about Ashiq’s affairs with several other women. She also filed a complaint with Kerala police, who booked him under the Pocso Act and sent him to jail. Soon after he was released, he apologised and the couple got back together. Since then, he visited her often.

Fousia’s body was sent for a postmortem to Chromepet government hospital. The case is currently under investigation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.