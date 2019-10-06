New Delhi: Veteran AIADMK leader C Ponnaiyan, on Saturday, triggered a row when he remarked that ‘wind should be booked’ for killing Chennai techie Subhashree, who was crushed to death in September after an illegal banner fell on her.

The 23-year-old, who aspired to go to Canada for higher education, fell from her two-wheeler after the banner fell on her and was run over by a truck coming from behind. The banner was erected by Jayagopal, an AIADMK functionary, who was arrested later that month, on the occasion of his son’s wedding.

On Saturday, speaking to a Tamil channel, Ponnaiyan said, “Jayagopal did not make the banner fall on Subhashree, so it is inappropriate to file an FIR against him.”

He then said, “It was wind due to which the banner tumbled. If at all a case is to be filed, it should be filed against the wind.”

However, clarifying his statement later, he said that he was only trying to say that the hoarding was not erected to kill someone. He then questioned why should a case be booked against Jayagopal when he had no intention to kill the woman.

The techie’s death highlighted the practice of erecting illegal banners in Tamil Nadu, that too, despite repeated warnings against it by the Madras High Court, which, in a hearing on the case, took the state government to task saying that it had lost faith in the government and called the incident a ‘bureaucratic apathy.’

However, on Thursday, it permitted the Tamil Nadu government to erect banners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who are scheduled to meet in the coastal town of Mamallapuram, from October 11-13.