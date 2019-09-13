New Delhi: The Madras High Court on Friday directed Tamil Nadu Government and Chennai Corporation to take disciplinary action against officials who failed to prevent illegal flex boards that led to the death of 23-year-old techie in Chennai yesterday. The High Court asked the government to pay an interim compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Subashree, the woman who lost her life in the road mishap.

The court said that the money should be recovered from the officials who failed to prevent the illegal flex boards in the city. “How many more liters of blood the state government needs to paint the roads with,” a Division Bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee wondered.

Coming down heavily on the Palaniswami-led TN government, the court asked whether at least now Chief Minister will be willing to issue a statement against such unauthorized banners. “We have lost faith in this government,” the court observed.

Notably, the court made the observations while hearing a plea filed by social activist ‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy and an urgent mentioning by advocates V Lakshminarayanan and V Kannadasan. “Just imagine the girl could have contributed to the GDP of this nation. Couldn’t that politician have conducted the family marriage without banners?” the court asked.

At least now the political parties must start a movement against such illegalities, the court said. The bench then directed the appearance of police officers and Chennai corporation officials in charge of the area where the accident occurred to be present in the court later in the day and adjourned the plea’s hearing.

Yesterday, while riding a scooter, the techie Subashree lost balance and fell down after an illegal hoarding put up by an AIADMK functionary crashed on her. Later she was run over by a water tanker that came just behind her in Pallikarnai in Chennai.