Hyderabad: A techie was arrested by Cyberabad police for duping around 600 women across 16 states by asking them to send their nudes in return for a front-office job in a five-star hotel. The man, Clement Raj Chezhiyan alias Pradeep, was arrested from his Chennai home after a local woman lodged a complaint, Times of India reported. The accused was later brought to Hyderabad.

The probe into the matter revealed that Pradeep, an employee of an IT firm, began collecting phone numbers of women out of loneliness and frustration. “He began collecting mobile phone numbers of women through a popular e-classified portal just for fun. But soon, it gave way to blackmailing,” a cop told the newspaper.

Soon, he started blackmailing them.

Pradeep, who pretended to be an HR manager, first contacted these women on the pretext of offering them a job at a prominent five -star hotel. He first spoke to them over the phone and after a brief conversation, cleared them for a second-round in the form of an interview.

Later, he would get in touch with them via Whatsapp and ask them to share their nude pictures, saying “the company was very particular about the candidate’s figure as it was a front-office job”. His next move involved asking these women to strip over a video call. He would record the videos using some software, the leading daily reported.

“According to Pradeep’s confession, he has so far collected photos and videos of 600 women from 16 states. We are sending the seized gadgets to forensic labs for analysis,” a cop told TOI.

“He has earned lakhs and we are planning to dig out everything once we get more time to question him,” the cop added.