Home

News

Bus Overturns And Falls Into Ditch; 1 Dead, Several Injured In Tamil Nadu

Bus Overturns And Falls Into Ditch; 1 Dead, Several Injured In Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, near the Chengalpattu district, a bus overturned and fell into a ditch, killing one passenger and injuring several others.

Tamil Nadu Bus Accident (ANI)

New Delhi: Road travel is considered a quick medium of transport and a lot of people prefer public transport to go from one place to another however, road travel at night is not very encouraged as there are a lot of chances of accidents in the dark; bus accidents at night are very common and have often resulted in loss of life or grave injuries, both for the drivers and the passengers. In a similar unfortunate turn of events, a passenger was killed and 20 others were injured after a bus carrying 45 people from Chennai to Coimbatore overturned and fell into a ditch near the Chengalpattu district, police said.The deceased was identified as Manikandan, a resident of Kanyakumari, police informed.

Trending Now

Driver Lost Control Of Bus On National Highway

According to police, the incident took place after the driver, identified as Arun Kumar (30), lost control of the vehicle near the Chengalpattu district, next to Pazhaveli village on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway. With the driver losing control of the bus, it overturned and tumbled into a roadside ditch.

You may like to read

One Dead, Many Injured In Tamil Nadu Bus Accident

Shortly after receiving information about the accident, a team of Chengalpattu Taluk police reached the spot and recovered the body of the deceased. The police, thereafter, sent the body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the twenty people who suffered minor injuries in the accident were administered first-aid before being admitted to a nearby hospital in Chengalpattu district.

Chengalpattu Taluk Police said a case was registered in connection with the accident. It was alleged that the driver lost control because of the heavy rainfall. There was a heavy traffic jam in both directions of the Chennai-Trichy National Highway in the immediate aftermath of the accident, police informed. A probe is underway, the police said.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.