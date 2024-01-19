Chennai Traffic Advisory: Traffic Restrictions Imposed In City Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit Today, Check List of Routes to Avoid

Chennai Traffic Advisory: Chennai City Police said from INS Adyar to Nehru Indoor stadium and from Nehru Outdoor stadium to Raj Bhavan, the vehicular movement will be affected on roads around the function venues from 3 PM to 8 PM.

Chennai Traffic Advisory: Chennai Police advised motorists to plan their journey accordingly to reach their destination.

Chennai: Traffic restrictions were imposed in Chennai ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the city to participate in the ‘Khelo India Youth Games’ inaugural function at Nehru Outdoor Stadium on Friday. In preparation for PM Modi’s visit, the Chennai Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory.

As per the Chennai traffic advisory, vehicular movement will be affected on roads around the function venues, from INS Adyar to Nehru Indoor Stadium and from Nehru Outdoor stadium to Raj Bhavan between 3 PM to 8 PM.

List of Routes to Avoid

Chennai Traffic Police said mild congestion will be witnessed on the surrounding roads especially from EVR Salai, Dasaprakash to Chennai Medical College Junction. Moreover, there will be slow down of traffic on Anna Salai, SV Patel road and GST road and hence, the motorists are advised to plan their journey to avoid these roads and take an alternative route to reach their destination.

Check Full List of Advisory

Chennai Police said no commercial vehicles will be allowed from Anna Arch to Muthusamy point on both the directions as part of the security plan.

The commercial vehicles will be diverted at Anna Arch towards Anna Nagar, New Avadi Road to reach their destination.

The commercial vehicles heading from North Chennai towards Parry’s corner will be diverted from NRT New Bridge towards Stanley round about, Mint junction, Moolakothalam junction, Basin bridge top, Vyasarpadi.

Those who are coming from Hunters Road will be diverted at Hunters Road, EVK Sampath Road to reach EVR Salai outgoing direction and diverted towards Nair Point.

PM Modi’s Day Plan

PM Modi will visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on 19 January. At around 10:45 AM, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Solapur, Maharashtra. At around 2:45 PM, he will inaugurate the Boeing India Engineering & Technology Centre and launch the Boeing Sukanya Programme in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Thereafter, at around 6 PM, he will participate in the opening ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

