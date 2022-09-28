Chennai News: In a major road mishap, a speeding bus on Wednesday morning collided with a pickup truck near Pollachi in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu leaving 2 people dead and 34 other injured. The deceased have been identified as Nataraj, 55, and Kittusamy, 50.Also Read - Chandigarh Airport Officially Named As Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport As Tribute to Freedom Fighter

Out of the 34 person, who have been critically injured, six were referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Four passengers were admitted to Pollachi Government Hospital. The remaining others were treated as outpatients.

The Pollachi west police registered a case.

According to a Times of India report quoting Police sources the bus was on its way to Pollachi from Gopalapuram. The pickup truck was going towards Nalligoundenpalayam from Pollachi. The accident took place on the Pollachi-Palakkad Main Road when the bus attempted to overtake a truck.