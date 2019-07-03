Chennai: At a time when Chennai is reeling under water shortage, the state government has sought to make light of the public’s plight.

Minister S P Velumani, Tamil Nadu Water Minister, while answering a DMK question in the Assembly on the water crisis, said on Wednesday, “We have seen protests in some areas. How do they have new pots in their hands? Protesters should not disturb public. Our government is taking steps to solve the water issue soon.”

Velumani has maintained from the beginning that there is no crisis. He had claimed that officials had been directed to form a monitoring committee led by a senior officer who will visit every street in each zone and ensure water supply.

For days, Velumani has claimed that the government system was capable to maintain the supply of water for Chennai till November, and called reports of IT professionals being asked to work from home in several firms reportedly due to water crisis “manufactured” news.

The Tamil Nadu government said it was supplying an additional 2,400 Million Litres Daily (MLD) drinking water, which was more than the amount supplied in previous years. Velumani said Chennai was facing a serious drought condition due to 62 per cent lesser rains compared to 2017. He said that against 450 MLD of water supplied during that period, the government was now supplying 520 MLD.