New Delhi: Chennai received this season's heaviest rainfall on Thursday morning as the northeast monsoon commenced in the region. Incessant rains and thunderstorms are likely to continue for at least two more hours.

Several parts of the city were waterlogged and used face masks and gloves could be seen floating on the roads.

The city's Nungambakkam area received 133.4mm rain till around 8:30 AM while Meenambakkam got 53.8mm rain. This is the highest rainfall Chennai has received in a single day in October since 2014 when it recorded the 161.9mm downpour.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has also released helpline numbers for citizens to lodge complaints at the 24×7 control room.

Monsoon Helpline ⛈️📞 044 2538 4530

044 2538 4540

1913 (24*7) Contact Greater Chennai Corporation’s emergency numbers to lodge complaints regarding the issues caused due to the North East Monsoon. #ChennaiRains#HereToServe#GCC #Chennai #ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/6FVtDNSVDt — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) October 29, 2020

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’ across Tamil Nadu for the next two days.