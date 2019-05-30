New Delhi: The scorching heat that is fast enveloping parts of the country, has propelled Tamil Nadu into a state of severe water crisis, just two years after its capital Chennai witnessed the worst drought in years.

Chennai faces water scarcity almost every year. However, this year the locals have been forced to rely on tankers and hand pumps as piped water supply has been reduced to an insufficient level. Major reservoirs in the city, including Pulzhar lake, which used to be the primary source for drinking water supply have dried up leaving the residents in a dire situation.

Sundarrajan, who works at the NGO Poovulagin Nanbargal, told the news agency ANI, “Tamil Nadu is in a very big disaster in terms of water, water resources and planning also. There are four major reservoirs which supply water to Chennai having a combined storage of about 11 tmc. Other than that there are small reservoirs too. But nothing was done to augment the capacity.”

Nearly 40 per cent of the piped water supply has been cut in the capital city. Moreover, the water they are receiving in certain areas, some residents claim that it has a foul smell as if “mixed with sewage”.

As a result, people across the state have been forced to “work on water conservation and conserve our forests”, said Sundarrajan.

Tamil Nadu is not the only state that is facing a severe water crisis. In the past few weeks, as the temperatures across the country have soared up, states like Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have also faced a similar situation.