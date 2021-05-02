Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Cherthala Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Cherthala went to the polls on April 6. Also Read - Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan Return to Power? Watch Vote Counting, Seat-wise Results

All About Cherthala seat: Cherthala comes under the Alappuzha district of Kerala. In 2016, CPI’s P.Thilothaman won from this seat, defeating Adv.S.Sarath of INC by a margin of 7,196 votes. In 2016, the Cherthala assembly seat had 2,04,549 electors, of the, 99,102 were males and 1,05,447 were females.

KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: P. Prasad of CPI, S. Sarath of CONG, P. S. Jyothis of BDJS

