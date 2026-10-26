Chhath 2026: Delhi government to launch Yamuna ferry service ahead of festival

Yamuna’s ferry service will be launched ahead of Chhath Puja, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday.

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Chhath 2026: Delhi government to launch Yamuna ferry service ahead of festival | Image: ANI

Chhath 2026: The Delhi government is going to launch a ferry service for people ahead of Chhath Puja. The ferry service was earlier supposed to be introduced in February this year but got delayed due to pending work. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inspected the service at the Sonia Vihar sports club and also reviewed the preparations at Sur Ghat, where Chhath will be celebrated. Chhath Puja will be celebrated between November 13 and 16.

What Did CM Rekha Gupta Say?

CM Gupta told media that the ferry service will be launched before Chhath Puja. “We plan to launch the Yamuna safari a few days before Chhath Puja. The area is being developed as a picnic spot where families can come and offer obeisance to the River Yamuna. Even in other cities, similar services are available, where people go on safaris on Ganga and Yamuna rivers and experience inner peace,” she said.