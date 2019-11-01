New Delhi: The Centre on Friday said that November 2 will be observed as a holiday in all government offices in the national capital on account of ‘Chhath Puja.’

“Lieutenant Governor of Delhi declares 2nd November as a holiday in all government offices in National Capital Territory of Delhi, on account of ‘Chhath Puja,” news agency ANI reported.

This year, Chhath Puja is being celebrated from October 31 till November 3.

For the uninitiated, Chhath Puja is a Hindu Vedic festival celebrated to honor the Sun god and Chhathi Maiya (known to be the sister of the Sun God). Devotees pay their respects on this day to thank the Sun for the countless gifts bestowed upon residents of the earth.

The festival is mainly celebrated in Bihar, where it originated. It is also celebrated widely in Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and the neighbouring, Nepal.

However, where you can really witness the best Chhath puja celebrations is the marvelous Sun temples of the country. India is home to several sun temples which are venues for the most devoted and sensational Chhath puja celebrations.