Patna: Chhath puja, the biggest festival in Bihar, is not being at celebrated at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former chief minister Lalu Prasad’s home this year.

Celebrations at Lalu Prasad’s home used to be the highlight of the Chhath festival in state capital. But things seem to have changed now with the RJD chief away in Ranchi serving a jail term and his two sons having had a falling out with each other.

While Lalu Prasad is observing Chhath in the paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, where he is undergoing treatment at present, his wife Rabri Devi is unwell and has therefore abstained from fasting.

Their elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has been in Mathura for the past several days. Tej Pratap does not live with the family ever since differences cropped up between him and his newly wed wife Aishwarya Rai last year.

The big celebrations this year are at the Chief Minister’s residence, where Nitish Kumar’s sister-in-law and a host of family members are observing the fast amid fanfare.

The rituals started on Saturday evening with the women performing oblations to the setting sun standing inside the swimming pool in the CM’s house. Nitish Kumar himself welcomed the guests, including state Governor Fagu Chauhan, and served them prasad after the puja.