In the wake of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh government has issued an advisory for the upcoming festival of Chhath Puja, urging devotees to perform the rituals at their homes or near their homes, as much as possible.

Meanwhile, arrangements will also be made by the local administration at the traditional spots near rivers/ponds for the puja. Arrangements for changing facilities for women will be made near the ghats and there will also be a provision for an ambulance and a team of medical experts at the ghats.

Chhath puja, dedicated to the Sun God is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm, especially in states like Bihar, UP, Jharkhand. However, due to the pandemic, many states have placed a ban on the congregation and religious rituals citing Covid spread.