New Delhi: It's the third day of Chhath Puja 2021 today. As the world celebrates one of the oldest Hindu festivals, beuatiful scenes of devotees paying obeisance to the 'Sun God' could be observed all over. The significance of Chhath festival lies in offering 'Arghya' to the setting Sun. Devotees, after observing rigorous fasting during the day, take holy bath in the waters of rivers and ponds in culmination of the festival.

President Ram Nath Kovind, extending warm greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Chhath Puja, termed the festival a unique expression of relations that devotees share with the Sun and nature.

This year, the festival is being celebrated in the shadows of Covid-19 pandemic. The Delhi government has prepared 800 ghats for people to celebrate Chhath Puja, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday. Medical experts and authorities have appealed to people to follow all Covid protocols during Chhath Puja celebrations.

Take a look at the Chhath Puja celebrations from parts of the country on Wednesday here: