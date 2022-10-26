Chhath Puja special trains: Railways will run 124 Puja special trains for those going to Bihar on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Puja special trains will run from today, i.e., Wednesday, October 26. To and from Bihar journeys would be made more convenient and easier from many cities including Delhi, Amritsar, Ferozepur Cantt, Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal), Jabalpur, Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Nanded, and Indore.Also Read - Chhath Puja 2022 Upay: Tips to Seek Blessings From Sun as Per Your Birthdate

According to Virendra Kumar, CPRO of East Central Railway, a total of 124 Puja special trains are being run, starting from October 26. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had asked the Chief Secretary to talk to the railway officers to run special trains. At the same time, former Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad had written a letter to the Railway Minister.

Following is the list of Chhath Puja Special trains passing through different stations of the East Central Railway

05978 Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur Chhath Special will leave Dibrugarh at 19.25 hrs on 27.10.2022 and will reach Gorakhpur at 07.30 hrs, stopping at Samastipur at 23.30 hrs on Fridays and Hajipur at 01.35 hrs on Saturdays. 05777 GKP – New Jalpaiguri Chhath Special train will leave Gorakhpur at 17.00 hrs on 29.10.2022 and stop at Hajipur at 21.10 hrs and will reach New Jalpaiguri at 09.30 hrs on 30.10.2022. 05778 New Jalpaiguri – Gorakhpur Chhath Special will leave New Jalpaiguri at 14.00 hrs on 31.10.2022 and arrive at Gorakhpur at 04.30 hrs, the next day, halting at Hajipur at 23.00 hrs. 09011 Mumbai Central – Malda Town Superfast Special will leave Mumbai Central at 22.50 hrs on 30.10.2022 and arrive in Muzaffarpur at 10.30 hrs on Tuesday and arrive at Malda Town at 18.45 hrs. 09012 Malda Town – Mumbai Central Superfast Special train will leave Malda Town at 05.00 hrs on 26.10.2022 & 02.11.2022 and will arrive at Mumbai Central at 05.05 hrs on Friday leaving Muzaffarpur at 14.00 hrs. 03435 Malda Town – Anand Vihar Chhath Special will leave Malda Town at 09.05 hrs on 31.10.2022 & 07.11.2022, leaving Patna at 17.55 hrs and will reach Anand Vihar at 13.45 hrs on Tuesday. Train No. 01032 Malda Town – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Puja Special will leave Malda Town at 12.20 hrs on 26.10.2022 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03.50 hrs the next day. 04036 Delhi – Bhagalpur Puja Special will leave Delhi at 09.00 hrs on 28.10.2022 and arrive at Bhagalpur at 07.00 hrs, the next day. 04035 Bhagalpur – Delhi Puja Special will leave Bhagalpur at 09.45 hrs on 29.10.2022 and will reach Delhi at 06.45 hrs, the next day. 04058 Delhi – Bhagalpur Puja Special will leave Delhi at 09.00 hrs on 26.10.2022 and arrive at Bhagalpur at 07.00 hrs, the next day. 04057 Bhagalpur – Delhi Puja Special will leave Bhagalpur at 09.45 hrs on 27.10.2022 and arrive in Delhi at 06.45 hrs, the next day. 04033 Bhagalpur – Delhi Puja Special will leave Bhagalpur at 09.45 hrs on 26.10.2022 and arrive in Delhi at 06.45 hrs, the next day. 04680 Amritsar – Katihar Puja Special will leave Amritsar at 08.10 hrs on 27.10.2022 and arrive at Katihar at 16.30 hrs, the next day. 04679 Katihar – Amritsar Puja Special will leave Katihar at 20.00 hrs on 28.10.2022 and will reach Amritsar Junction at 04.30 hrs, the next day. 04316 Dehradun – Howrah Puja Special will leave Dehradun at 00.30 hrs on 27.10.2022 and will reach Howrah at 09.15 hrs, the next day. 04315 Howrah – Dehradun Puja Special will leave Howrah at 12.30 hrs on 28.10.2022 and will reach Dehradun at 20.00 hrs, the next day. 08117 Shalimar – Badhni Puja Special will leave Shalimar at 19.55 hrs on 27.10.2022 and will reach Barhni at 22.00 hrs, the next day. 08118 Badhni – Shalimar Puja Special will leave Barhni at 08.00 hrs on 29.10.2022 and arrive at Shalimar at 10.00 hrs, the next day. 05977 GKP – Dibrugarh Chhath Special will leave Gorakhpur at 07.50 hrs on 01.11.2022 leaving Hajipur at 13.35 hrs to reach Dibrugarh at 20.50 hrs, the next day. 03436 Anand Vihar – Malda Town Chhath Special train will leave Anand Vihar at 17.10 hrs on 01.11.2022 & 08.11.2022 and will reach Malda Town at 23.50 hrs on Wednesdays leaving Patna at 14.30 hrs. 04002 Anand Vihar – Bhagalpur Puja Special will leave Anand Vihar at 19.05 hrs every Thursday till 10.11.2022 and will reach Bhagalpur at 18.00 hrs the next day. 04001 Bhagalpur – Anand Vihar Puja Special will leave Bhagalpur at 19.45 hrs on every Friday till 11.11.2022 and will arrive at Anand Vihar at 18.40 hrs, the next day. 03169 Kolkata – Haridwar Puja Special will leave Kolkata at 11.25 hrs every Saturday till 12.11.2022 and stop at Patna at 21.30 hrs to reach Haridwar at 18.00 hrs the next day. 03170 Haridwar – Kolkata Puja Special will leave Haridwar at 20.30 hrs every Sunday till 13.11.2022 and will arrive in Kolkata at 03.35 hrs on Tuesdays, stopping at Patna at 15.20 hrs on Mondays.

Bihar Chief Secretary had called the railway officers

On the instructions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar Chief Secretary Amir Subhani has requested senior Railway Ministry officials to increase the number of special trains in the state in view of the Chhath festival which is the most important festival of Bihar.

To participate in this great festival, a large number of Biharis living outside Bihar visit their home state. This year the number of people coming to Bihar will increase due to abatement in corona cases. In view of a large number of people traveling, there is a need to run the maximum number of special trains on the occasion of Chhath Mahaparv so that the people can experience a comfortable journey.