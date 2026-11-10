Bihar Chhath Puja 2026: Samrat Choudhary government bans firecrackers near ghats, private boat operations

Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 13 to 16 this year. In view of winter cold, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed that adequately covered tents be arranged at large and medium-sized ghats wherever required.

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Chhath Puja 2026

New Delhi: The Bihar Disaster Management Department has asked all districts to enforce strict safety measures during Chhath Puja (November 13-16), including a ban on firecrackers near ghats and private boat operations. According to a statement issued by the department on Monday, district magistrates have been asked to identify and barricade dangerous ghats, and deploy adequate security personnel and volunteers.

The statement further added that it has also directed that trained divers, swimmers, motorboats and life-saving equipment be stationed at river ghats. Medical teams, ambulances and Quick Medical Response Teams (QMRTs) must remain on standby.

The directives also call for adequate lighting at ghats and approach roads, round-the-clock functioning of district control rooms and continuous public announcements through loudspeakers. All electrical installations must be inspected in advance to prevent electrocution, it said.

To prevent panic and stampedes, district magistrates have been asked to prepare disaster management and communication plans, hold coordination meetings with Chhath committees and ensure strict monitoring throughout the festival.

The four-day festival will begin on November 13 with the ‘Nahai Khai’ ritual and conclude on November 16.

Observed on the sixth day of the Hindu month of Kartik, six days after Diwali, Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees offer prayers seeking blessings for the well-being and prosperity of their families.

BJP chief Nabin will inaugurate Delhi’s longest ghat on November 12, says CM Rekha Gupta

A grand celebration of Chhath Puja in Delhi is on the cards as an 11-km-long ghat being readied for the festival along Munak canal is set to be inaugurated by BJP national president Nitin Nabin on November 12, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday.

Said to be Delhi’s longest ghat, it stretches from the Outer Ring Road to Inderlok, and will have steps on both sides and a concrete road to ensure convenient access for devotees coming to offer prayers, according to a Delhi CMO statement.

Ahead of the four-day festival beginning on November 13, Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting, directing officials to give top priority to devotees’ convenience, safety and cleanliness, the statement said.

The chief minister also said that more ghats than last year are being readied for the devotees to offer prayers.

Compared with 1,326 last year, more than 1,400 ghats are being prepared for Chhath Puja in Delhi.

Changing rooms for women, CCTV cameras at major ghats, adequate lighting, tents and round-the-clock cleaning arrangements are being ensured for the puja, according to the statement.

The chief minister directed officials to complete the basic preparations at the ghats in advance so that only tasks such as filling them with water, putting up tents and cleaning remain towards the end, it said.