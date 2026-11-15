Chhath puja 2026: Delhi Metro services to start early at 4:30 AM tomorrow; check timings and frequency

To facilitate Chhath Puja devotees for Usha Arghya on November 16, Delhi Metro (DMRC) will begin train services early at 4:30 AM across all lines with a 15-minute frequency.

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New Delhi: To facilitate the movement of devotees for celebrating Usha Arghya during ongoing Chhath Puja on Monday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will commence Metro services from 4.30 AM instead of the usual 6 AM from all terminal stations, an official said. Metro services will operate at a 15-minute frequency on all lines until the commencement of regular revenue services, as per the scheduled timetable for the day, the official said on Sunday.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shares Delhi Metro update

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also shared information about extended service timings of the Delhi Metro. In a post on social media platform X, CM Gupta said, “Tomorrow, November 16, on the sacred occasion of Usha Arghya, Delhi Metro will begin running at 4:30 AM. Trains will be available on all lines every 15 minutes during the early hours.”

The Chief Minister added, “Our (BJP) government has made this arrangement so that our mothers, sisters, elders and millions of devotees heading out to worship Chhathi Maiya face no difficulty reaching the ghats.”

“We are paying close attention to every convenience, big and small. No Chhath devotee’s worship should be disrupted, every family should reach the ghat on time and reverently offer arghya to the rising Sun god,” she said. The Chief Minister also invited devotees to join her in offering Chhath paryers at a Yamuna ghat near ITO on Monday.

Chhath Puja rush: Delhi traffic police issues advisory

Traffic restrictions will be imposed on several roads leading to and adjoining Yamuna ghats in Delhi from 2 pm on Sunday till 8 am on Monday in view of Chhath Puja celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.

Traffic Police in its advisory shared on Saturday said that a large number of devotees are expected to visit various ghats on November 15 and 16 to offer prayers. These include Ram Ghat, Soor Ghat and Bajrangi Ghat in the Wazirabad area, and Vasudev Ghat near ISBT and Hathi Ghat in the I P Estate area, according to the advisory.

The roads likely to be affected include Bundh Road, Wazirabad Road, Vikas Marg, roads in the I P Estate area and approach roads leading to the Yamuna ghats.

The Traffic Police have advised motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with personnel deployed in the area. Commuters have also been asked to follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion.

(With inputs from agencies)