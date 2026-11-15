Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi Police issues advisory as heavy rush likely to affect traffic near Yamuna ghats

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has made extensive arrangements at 24 ghats across the city for devotees celebrating Chhath. Directions have been issued to clean the ghats and water bodies, and remove accumulated waste and debris from the surrounding areas, so that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the rituals.

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Chhath Puja 2026

New Delhi: In view of the Chhath Puja celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police have imposed restrictions on several roads leading to and adjoining the Yamuna ghats in the national capital from 2 pm on Sunday until 8 am on Monday. According to a post on X, a large number of devotees are expected to visit various ghats on November 15 and 16 to offer prayers.

Chhath Puja: Here are some of the key details

Ram Ghat, Soor Ghat and Bajrangi Ghat in the Wazirabad area, and Vasudev Ghat near ISBT and Hathi Ghat in the I P Estate area are likely to witness massive footfall.

Traffic on roads leading to and adjoining these ghats will be regulated on a need basis, depending on the movement of devotees and prevailing traffic conditions

The roads likely to be affected include Bundh Road, Wazirabad Road, Vikas Marg, roads in the I P Estate area and approach roads leading to the Yamuna ghats.

The Traffic Police have advised motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with personnel deployed in the area.

Commuters have also been asked to follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion.

CM Rekha Gupta takes part in Chhath puja celebrations in south Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday attended the ‘Pavitra Kharna Puja and Prasad Seva’ programme organised at Panchsheel Enclave in south Delhi.

On the occasion, she highlighted the religious, spiritual and social significance of Kharna, observed on the second day of Chhath Mahaparv.

“Chhath teaches us that faith should not remain confined to words but should also be reflected in our conduct, discipline and dedication,” Gupta said.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra and a large number of members of the Purvanchal community were also present on the occasion.

Women welcomed the chief minister with traditional rituals upon her arrival. She then participated in the traditional Kharna Puja rituals and prayers and partook of the sacred prasad.

On the second day of the festival, devotees observe a day-long fast without water and, in the evening, offer prayers to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya before partaking of the Kharna prasad. Traditionally, jaggery kheer, roti and other sattvik offerings are prepared. After Kharna, devotees take a vow to observe a rigorous fast without water for approximately 36 hours.