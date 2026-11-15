Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi Police issues advisory as heavy rush likely to affect traffic near Yamuna ghats

New Delhi: In view of the Chhath Puja celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police have imposed restrictions on several roads leading to and adjoining the Yamuna ghats in the national capital from 2 pm on Sunday until 8 am on Monday. According to a post on X, a large number of devotees are expected to visit various ghats on November 15 and 16 to offer prayers.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday attended the ‘Pavitra Kharna Puja and Prasad Seva’ programme organised at Panchsheel Enclave in south Delhi.
On the occasion, she highlighted the religious, spiritual and social significance of Kharna, observed on the second day of Chhath Mahaparv.
“Chhath teaches us that faith should not remain confined to words but should also be reflected in our conduct, discipline and dedication,” Gupta said.
Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra and a large number of members of the Purvanchal community were also present on the occasion.
Women welcomed the chief minister with traditional rituals upon her arrival. She then participated in the traditional Kharna Puja rituals and prayers and partook of the sacred prasad.
On the second day of the festival, devotees observe a day-long fast without water and, in the evening, offer prayers to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya before partaking of the Kharna prasad. Traditionally, jaggery kheer, roti and other sattvik offerings are prepared. After Kharna, devotees take a vow to observe a rigorous fast without water for approximately 36 hours.
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