Chhath Puja Delhi-Bihar bus service: Govt to run 77 buses with subsidised fare for Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Purnea

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, the Delhi and Bihar governments have deployed 77 subsidised buses from Anand Vihar Bus Terminal across five Bihar divisions, slashing ticket fares by Rs 134 to Rs 1,028.

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Delhi-Bihar bus service- Representational AI image

Chhath Puja Delhi-Bihar bus service: Bringing major relief to thousands of festive travellers ahead of Chhath Puja, the BJP-led governments in Delhi and Bihar have rolled out 77 special buses on subsidised fares to ferry devotees home, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh announced on Thursday. Operating initially from Anand Vihar Bus Terminal across five key divisions in Bihar, the initiative aims to ease the heavy festive rush while offering substantial ticket price reductions upto Rs 1,028 across multiple AC and Non-AC coach categories.

“The introduction of subsidised fares and additional bus services is an important step towards making public transport more accessible during the festive season,” he said in a statement.

Chhath Puja Delhi-Bihar bus service: Route details

The Minister highlighted the proposed Reciprocal Transport Agreement between Delhi and Bihar, which envisages 18 interstate routes connecting Delhi with major destinations in Bihar, including Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj, Buxar, Nawada, Madhubani and Biharsharif.

The proposed arrangement provides for bus operations in both directions, with a permit quota of 12 buses each for Delhi and Bihar on every route, a report by IANS news agency said.

Story Highlights:

Joint Festive Initiative: The Delhi and Bihar governments have deployed 77 buses to ferry Chhath Puja devotees on subsidised tickets, strengthening interstate public transport connectivity.

Departure Point & Coverage: Buses will initially operate from the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, covering five major divisions in Bihar: Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Gaya Ji and Darbhanga.

Subsidised Coach Categories: Discounted festival fares are applicable across four bus types—Non-AC Seater, Non-AC Sleeper, AC Seater and AC Sleeper.

Significant Fare Reductions: Passengers will save between Rs 134 and Rs 1,028 depending on the route and coach category. On the Patna–Delhi route, Non-AC Seater fares have been reduced from Rs 1,615 to Rs 1,221, and AC Seater fares have been lowered from Rs 1,980 to Rs 1,361.

Bus route to connect Noida, Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Varanasi

Several routes will connect through major transit points in Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Varanasi. Pankaj Kumar Singh said that passenger safety and environmental compliance have also been prioritised under the proposed agreement.

The Delhi Transport Minister reiterated that the initial 77-bus service is an important beginning and that its operations will be monitored to assess passenger requirements. Further routes and services will be incorporated in a phased manner to strengthen connectivity between Delhi and Bihar and provide passengers with more convenient and affordable travel options, the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)