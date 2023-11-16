Chhath Puja: Delhi Police Deploys Additional Forces, Set up Control Rooms, Helpline

As a large number of people celebrating Chhath Puja will also gather at the banks of the Yamuna River on Friday, the Delhi Police has made arrangements there as well.

Lieutenant Governor Saxena had earlier given his nod to holding Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna.

New Delhi: Deploying additional forces, setting up special control rooms at two major railway stations in the national capital and special helpline numbers — these are some of the steps the Delhi Police has taken to ensure hassle-free Chhath Puja for those celebrating.

Trending Now

Senior officials said additional Railway Protection Force personnel including women, Government Railway Police jawans, and scouts and guides will help manage crowds at different railway stations and guide people reach platforms.

You may like to read

“A special control room has been set up at Anand Vihar and New Delhi railway stations to manage crowd and avoid untoward incidents. Besides that, helpline numbers have also been made public. No one will be allowed to breach law and order,” a senior police officer said.

Doctors, ambulances and mobile toilets have also been made available at railway stations and bus stands, he said.

As a large number of people celebrating Chhath Puja will also gather at the banks of the Yamuna River on Friday, the Delhi Police has made arrangements there as well.

This includes deployment of additional forces, divers, and proper fencing and barricading.

“There will be a large number of women police personnel deployed for the safety of women,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Chhath ghats have been set up at several places like the ITO bridge, Kalayanwas, Kondli canal, Mayur Vihar Phase-III, Wazirabad ghat, Ashok Nagar-Hindon cut canal, Bhalswa Jhil, Model Town, Jahangirpuri Jheel, Surya Ghat, Kudesiya Ghat, Sonia Vihar, Geeta Colony, Kalindi Kunj, Mangolpuri, Nagarwan Park and Sagarpur to facilitate the puja.

“We are fully prepared to welcome all the devotees. We were already in contact with the organisers to understand what their needs are. According to their needs, we are making arrangements. If need be, we will request additional forces,” a senior central Delhi police officer said.

On Tuesday, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said that more than 900 ghats have been prepared for the Chhath festival and tents, light and sound systems and other facilities will be provided for devotees.

The four-day festival, in which devotees fast and offer ‘arghya’ to the Sun God on the last two days, will begin on Friday.

Chhath Puja is celebrated six days after Diwali, and is mainly observed in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh and by the natives of these states settled in other parts of the country and the world.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.