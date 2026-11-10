Chhath Puja Holiday update: Delhi govt declares public holiday on November 16; check calendar here

Chhath Puja Holiday update: Delhi residents have a public holiday to look forward to as the Delhi government has declared November 16, 2026, a holiday across its offices and specified government estab

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Delhi public holiday- Representational AI image

Chhath Puja Holiday update: Delhi residents have a public holiday to look forward to as the Delhi government has declared November 16, 2026, a holiday across its offices and specified government establishments. The decision, announced on November 10, marks Pratihar Shashthi, also known as Surya Shashthi or Chhath Puja. The order covers government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government. Here is what the notification says and the four-day festival calendar, from Nahay Khay to Usha Arghya rituals.

Chhath Puja 2026: Four-day festival calendar

Date Day Chhath Puja Ritual November 13 Friday Nahay Khay November 14 Saturday Kharna November 15 Sunday Sandhya Arghya November 16 Monday Usha Arghya and Parana

According to the General Administration Department notification issued on November 9, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has declared November 16 a public holiday on account of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja). The announcement was subsequently shared through the Delhi government’s official social media account on November 10. The order applies to all government offices, autonomous bodies and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the Delhi government.

However, the notification does not specifically mention private offices or establishments under the Central Government. Employees working in private organisations should check with their respective employers regarding holiday arrangements. Meanwhile, Chhath Puja will be celebrated over four days, beginning with Nahay Khay on November 13 and concluding with Usha Arghya and Parana on November 16.