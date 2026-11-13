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Chhath Puja traffic advisory: Delhi police announces restrictions on 3 major stretches; check alternate roads, parking spots

With thousands of devotees expected at Yamuna ghats and other locations for Chhath puja, commuters in East, North-East and Shahdara may face traffic congestion. Check the routes to avoid and alternative roads before travelling.

Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: November 13, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
Chhath Puja traffic advisory: Delhi police announces restrictions on 3 major stretches; check alternate roads, parking spots
Chhath Puja traffic advisory: Delhi police announces restrictions on 3 major stretches; check alternate roads, parking spots (PTI image)

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Chhath Puja 2026, announcing restrictions and diversions on several roads across the national capital. The arrangements will be in place on November 15 and 16, when thousands of devotees are expected to visit Yamuna ghats, ponds and other water bodies to offer prayers to the Sun God.

The restrictions will mainly affect roads in East Delhi, North-East Delhi and Shahdara districts. The traffic police has also identified alternative routes and designated parking areas to manage the expected rush and prevent traffic jams.

Read more: The Sun, The River, The Fast: Why Chhath is Bihar's most soulful festival?

Delhi traffic police advisory for Chhath Puja

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, a large number of devotees are expected to visit more than 1,450 ghats and other locations along the Yamuna, ponds, canals and temporary water bodies across Delhi. To manage the movement of vehicles and ensure public safety, traffic restrictions and diversions will be introduced on November 15 and 16.

The arrangements will mainly cover East, North-East and Shahdara districts, particularly roads leading towards popular Chhath Puja locations.

The police have advised motorists to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic signs and instructions given by personnel on duty, and avoid parking vehicles on roads.

Delhi traffic restrictions: Routes to avoid

Commuters travelling through East and North-East Delhi should be prepared for possible traffic congestion near Chhath Puja locations.

The traffic police has advised people to avoid the following three stretches during the festival:

  • Shanti Van to Shamshan Ghat (Nigambodh Ghat)
  • Nanaksar T-Point to Sonia Vihar Toll Tax
  • Pusta Road from Shastri Park to Khajuri Khas Chowk

People travelling towards these areas should consider using the alternative routes suggested by the traffic police.

Delhi Traffic: Alternative routes for commuters

To reduce congestion on the affected roads, Delhi Traffic Police has suggested alternative routes for people travelling towards North Delhi, East Delhi, Central Delhi and New Delhi.

Here are the routes commuters can use:

For North, East, Central and New Delhi: Motorists can use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and Grand Trunk (GT) Road to avoid the affected stretches.

For Nanaksar and Sonia Vihar: Commuters can take the route from Nanaksar T-Point towards Khajuri Chowk, RTC Pusta Road, Sabhapur Village and Sonia Vihar Chauhan Patti.

Another route for commuters: People can use Road No. 66, take a diversion near the SDM office and then make a U-turn to reach the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, following the instructions of traffic personnel.

The traffic police has asked motorists to follow diversion signs and avoid entering restricted stretches.

Chhath Puja designated parking locations in Delhi

With a large number of devotees expected to travel in private vehicles, the Delhi Traffic Police has identified several designated parking spaces near Chhath Puja sites.

  • Yamuna Khadar near DND
  • Open DDA Ground
  • Open ground at West Vinod Nagar in IP Extension
  • Parking area beside Khajuri Metro Station
  • Nanaksar Gurdwara parking
  • Vacant land near the Yamuna riverbank
  • Open ground near the Gaushala at Old Iron Bridge
  • Chhath Park in B1 and B2 blocks of Nand Nagri
  • Chhath Ghat at Mandoli Teela
  • Pusta Road NHAI parking
  • MCD parking near Sai Bhawan
  • Vacant Yamuna land near 2nd, 3.5 and 4.5 Pusta for residents of Sonia Vihar

The police have advised devotees to park their vehicles only at the designated locations. Roadside parking and parking in restricted areas should be avoided to prevent traffic congestion and ensure that emergency vehicles can move without difficulty.

Commuters can contact Delhi Traffic Police for assistance through its WhatsApp number 8750871493 or helpline numbers 1095 and 011-25844444.

Motorists have also been advised to check the latest traffic updates on Delhi Traffic Police’s official social media accounts before starting their journeys.

Chhath Puja 2026: Four-day festival

Chhath Puja is a major Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. It is celebrated with great devotion, particularly by people from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

This year, the four-day festival is being observed from November 13 to November 16.

The four days include:

  • November 13: Nahay Khay – Devotees take a holy bath and prepare traditional food to begin the festival.
  • November 14: Kharna – Devotees observe a day-long fast and break it after sunset following prayers and offerings.
  • November 15: Sandhya Arghya – Devotees gather near rivers, ponds and other water bodies to offer prayers to the setting Sun.
  • November 16: Usha Arghya – The festival concludes with prayers offered to the rising Sun, followed by the breaking of the fast.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Analiza is a digital journalist with over 13 years of experience in news media, specialising in national and international affairs, breaking news and live coverage. She is currently a Chief Sub-Editor ... Read More

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