Chhath Puja traffic advisory: Delhi police announces restrictions on 3 major stretches; check alternate roads, parking spots

With thousands of devotees expected at Yamuna ghats and other locations for Chhath puja, commuters in East, North-East and Shahdara may face traffic congestion. Check the routes to avoid and alternative roads before travelling.

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Chhath Puja traffic advisory: Delhi police announces restrictions on 3 major stretches; check alternate roads, parking spots (PTI image)

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Chhath Puja 2026, announcing restrictions and diversions on several roads across the national capital. The arrangements will be in place on November 15 and 16, when thousands of devotees are expected to visit Yamuna ghats, ponds and other water bodies to offer prayers to the Sun God.

The restrictions will mainly affect roads in East Delhi, North-East Delhi and Shahdara districts. The traffic police has also identified alternative routes and designated parking areas to manage the expected rush and prevent traffic jams.

Delhi traffic police advisory for Chhath Puja

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, a large number of devotees are expected to visit more than 1,450 ghats and other locations along the Yamuna, ponds, canals and temporary water bodies across Delhi. To manage the movement of vehicles and ensure public safety, traffic restrictions and diversions will be introduced on November 15 and 16.

The arrangements will mainly cover East, North-East and Shahdara districts, particularly roads leading towards popular Chhath Puja locations.

The police have advised motorists to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic signs and instructions given by personnel on duty, and avoid parking vehicles on roads.

Delhi traffic restrictions: Routes to avoid

Commuters travelling through East and North-East Delhi should be prepared for possible traffic congestion near Chhath Puja locations.

The traffic police has advised people to avoid the following three stretches during the festival:

Shanti Van to Shamshan Ghat (Nigambodh Ghat)

Nanaksar T-Point to Sonia Vihar Toll Tax

Pusta Road from Shastri Park to Khajuri Khas Chowk

People travelling towards these areas should consider using the alternative routes suggested by the traffic police.

Delhi Traffic: Alternative routes for commuters

To reduce congestion on the affected roads, Delhi Traffic Police has suggested alternative routes for people travelling towards North Delhi, East Delhi, Central Delhi and New Delhi.

Here are the routes commuters can use:

For North, East, Central and New Delhi: Motorists can use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and Grand Trunk (GT) Road to avoid the affected stretches.

For Nanaksar and Sonia Vihar: Commuters can take the route from Nanaksar T-Point towards Khajuri Chowk, RTC Pusta Road, Sabhapur Village and Sonia Vihar Chauhan Patti.

Another route for commuters: People can use Road No. 66, take a diversion near the SDM office and then make a U-turn to reach the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, following the instructions of traffic personnel.

The traffic police has asked motorists to follow diversion signs and avoid entering restricted stretches.

In connection with Chhath Puja celebrations on 15th & 16th November 2026, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place at several roads and stretches falling under East, North-East and Shahdara Districts. Commuters are advised to avoid affected routes, use suggested alternative routes, park only at designated parking areas and plan their journeys in advance. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS

•Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. •For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory

#DTPUpdates — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 12, 2026

Chhath Puja designated parking locations in Delhi

With a large number of devotees expected to travel in private vehicles, the Delhi Traffic Police has identified several designated parking spaces near Chhath Puja sites.

Yamuna Khadar near DND

Open DDA Ground

Open ground at West Vinod Nagar in IP Extension

Parking area beside Khajuri Metro Station

Nanaksar Gurdwara parking

Vacant land near the Yamuna riverbank

Open ground near the Gaushala at Old Iron Bridge

Chhath Park in B1 and B2 blocks of Nand Nagri

Chhath Ghat at Mandoli Teela

Pusta Road NHAI parking

MCD parking near Sai Bhawan

Vacant Yamuna land near 2nd, 3.5 and 4.5 Pusta for residents of Sonia Vihar

The police have advised devotees to park their vehicles only at the designated locations. Roadside parking and parking in restricted areas should be avoided to prevent traffic congestion and ensure that emergency vehicles can move without difficulty.

Commuters can contact Delhi Traffic Police for assistance through its WhatsApp number 8750871493 or helpline numbers 1095 and 011-25844444.

Motorists have also been advised to check the latest traffic updates on Delhi Traffic Police’s official social media accounts before starting their journeys.

Chhath Puja 2026: Four-day festival

Chhath Puja is a major Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. It is celebrated with great devotion, particularly by people from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

This year, the four-day festival is being observed from November 13 to November 16.

The four days include: