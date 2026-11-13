Chhath songs at Mumbai railway stations spark political row; Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS object

A controversy has erupted over the playing of Bhojpuri Chhath Puja devotional songs at Mumbai railway stations. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have protested the railway's move.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/chhath-songs-at-mumbai-railway-stations-spark-political-row-shiv-sena-ubt-mns-object-8544422/ Copy

Chhath songs at Mumbai railway stations spark political row; Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS object (X)

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray’s party MNS have protested the Railways’ decision to play Bhojpuri devotional songs related to Chhath Puja at railway stations in Mumbai, Maharashtra. For the past few days, devotional songs related to Chhath Puja in Bhojpuri language are being played through the public announcement system at major stations on Mumbai’s Central Railway and Harbour Line. These include several stations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Wadala. Some Marathi-speaking passengers also expressed their displeasure over these songs and questioned the station officials. On this, the officials said that these devotional songs are being played on the instructions of the Railway Board.

Pre-existing stress conditions

It’s worth noting that tensions already exist in Maharashtra over the celebration of Chhath Puja and permission to perform puja at the state’s water bodies. A community from Bihar has requested permission to perform Chhath Puja at water bodies, which the MNS is opposing. Now, the decision to play Bhojpuri songs at railway stations has sparked a new political debate. Following protests from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, the railways’ decision has sparked political debate.

Sanjay Raut raises questions on the decision of the Railways

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned the railway’s move, saying the railway doesn’t play Maharashtra’s official song, “Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha.” Songs like “Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon” and “Jhanda Uncha Rahe Hamara” aren’t played, but Bhojpuri Chhath songs are being played. Raut said there’s a need to raise voice against this decision and the railways should explain under which rule it’s doing this. He clarified that his party isn’t against any region or language. People can celebrate their festivals, but Maharashtra’s culture shouldn’t be interfered with.

‘No one should object to it’

On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said, “Chhath Puja is approaching, and to express devotion towards this grand festival, Indian Railways has decided to play Chhath songs at thousands of railway stations across the country, especially at stations and platforms from where devotees from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar board trains to return to their villages… A woman corporator from Uddhav Thackeray’s party reportedly objected after hearing these songs at a railway station in Dadar or Wadala, questioning why they were being played in Bhojpuri and not Marathi.”

“The traditional Chhath songs, sung by our mothers and sisters for thousands of years, are in Bhojpuri, Maithili and Magahi, and not even in Hindi. Railways has organised this as an expression of respect for the festival and its devotees. I believe no one should object to it…”