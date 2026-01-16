Home

News

Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Election Results 2026 Winners List: Full list of Winning Candidates from Shiv Sena

Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Election Results 2026 Winners List: Full list of Winning Candidates from Shiv Sena

A total of 859 candidates, including 96 former corporators are competing for a total of 115 seats in Aurangabad marking it to be one of the most dense contests in Maharashtra .

Sambhajinagar Election Results 2026: The counting of votes for Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Election 2026 is underway. According to the reports, a total of 859 candidates, including 96 former corporators are competing for a total of 115 seats in Aurangabad marking it to be one of the most dense contests in Maharashtra. As per a report by Loksatta, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has registered a strong showing in the first-ever Jalna Municipal Corporation (JMC) election. A total of 859 candidates, including 96 former corporators are competing for a total of 115 seats in Aurangabad marking it to be one of the most dense contests in Maharashtra .

Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Election Results 2026 Winners List:

Bhaskar Danve (BJP): Brother of former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, has been declared a winner.

Sushila Danve (BJP): Wife of Bhaskar Danve, has also been declared a winner in her respective ward.

Rekha Ram Yadav (Shiv Sena – Shinde): Reportedly declared a winner in Ward 1 with over 7,500 votes.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The list will be updated soon

Counting centres have been set up zone-wise to cover all administrative wards, including R North, R Central, R South, P North, P East, P South, K West, K East, H East, H West, T, S, N, M East, M West, L, F North, F South, G North, G South, D, C, B, A and E. As per the reports, the venues include municipal schools, sports complexes, colleges, auditoriums, stadiums and administrative buildings located across areas such as Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon, Andheri, Santacruz, Mulund, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Kurla, Sion, Dadar, Worli, Girgaum and Byculla.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.