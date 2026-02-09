  • Home
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 Winners List: Check ward-wise winning candidates’ names

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results: The Maharashtra State Election Commission is set to announce the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad election results 2026 soon. Voting for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls in the district took place on February 7 during the third phase of the Maharashtra local body elections. Check winners’ list here.

Published: February 9, 2026 2:00 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad election results 2026 will be declared on Monday by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. The voting for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis was conducted on Saturday, February 7. The Maharashtra local body elections were conducted in three phases. Maharashtra Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced the polls on February 7, which cover as may as 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayats samitis.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad Election Results 2017

Candidate Name Party Name Ward Votes
Gopichand Gabaru Jadhav Indian National Congress 1 7101
Pushpabai Prakash Kale Bhartiya Janata Party 2 8258
Monali Rajendra Rathod Shivsena 3 6580
Sarla Ganesh Bankar Bhartiya Janata Party 4 9699
Gajanan Dattatray Raut Bhartiya Janata Party 5 8627
Sima Ravindra Gavane Indian National Congress 6 10105
Shilpabai Ashok Garud Bhartiya Janata Party 7 9809
Meena Vinod Gaikwad Indian National Congress 8 9361
Shriram Nagorao Mahajan Indian National Congress 9 9528
Keshavrao Yadavrao Tayde Indian National Congress 10 8070
Anita Dnyaneshwar Mothe Bhartiya Janata Party 11 11884
Punambai Udyasing Rajput Nationalist Congress Party 12 5935
Shivaji Bhagaji Thakare Indian National Congress 13 3342
Sandeep Tatyarao Patil Indian National Congress 14 6214
Shubhangi Bhausaheb Kaje Shivsena 15 9747
Dhanraj Shivsing Bedwal Indian National Congress 16 4788
Kishor Narayanrao Pawar Bhartiya Janata Party 17 6563
Suresh Gangadhar Gujrane Bhartiya Janata Party 18 4471
Renuka Ramesh Jadhav Bhartiya Janata Party 19 7454
Jitendra Chandanlal Jaiswal Bhartiya Janata Party 20 7478
Kishor Manikrao Balande Indian National Congress 21 6802
Shivaji Annasaheb Pathrikar Bhartiya Janata Party 22 7998
Anuradha Atul Chavan Bhartiya Janata Party 23 11267
Lahanu Gangadhar Gaikwad Bhartiya Janata Party 24 5666
Suresh Sahebrao Sonawane Bhartiya Janata Party 25 5534
Hindavee Jagdish Pawar Bhartiya Janata Party 26 5623
Shobhabai Shivdas Pawar Nationalist Congress Party 27 7833
Paarvatibai Ramhari Jadhav Shivsena 28 8230
Sapana Vasant Pawar Bhartiya Janata Party 29 5001

