Home

News

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 Winners List: Check ward-wise winning candidates names

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 Winners List: Check ward-wise winning candidates’ names

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results: The Maharashtra State Election Commission is set to announce the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad election results 2026 soon. Voting for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls in the district took place on February 7 during the third phase of the Maharashtra local body elections. Check winners’ list here.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 Winners List: Check ward-wise winning candidates’ names

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad election results 2026 will be declared on Monday by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. The voting for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis was conducted on Saturday, February 7. The Maharashtra local body elections were conducted in three phases. Maharashtra Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced the polls on February 7, which cover as may as 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayats samitis.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad Election Results 2017

Candidate Name Party Name Ward Votes Gopichand Gabaru Jadhav Indian National Congress 1 7101 Pushpabai Prakash Kale Bhartiya Janata Party 2 8258 Monali Rajendra Rathod Shivsena 3 6580 Sarla Ganesh Bankar Bhartiya Janata Party 4 9699 Gajanan Dattatray Raut Bhartiya Janata Party 5 8627 Sima Ravindra Gavane Indian National Congress 6 10105 Shilpabai Ashok Garud Bhartiya Janata Party 7 9809 Meena Vinod Gaikwad Indian National Congress 8 9361 Shriram Nagorao Mahajan Indian National Congress 9 9528 Keshavrao Yadavrao Tayde Indian National Congress 10 8070 Anita Dnyaneshwar Mothe Bhartiya Janata Party 11 11884 Punambai Udyasing Rajput Nationalist Congress Party 12 5935 Shivaji Bhagaji Thakare Indian National Congress 13 3342 Sandeep Tatyarao Patil Indian National Congress 14 6214 Shubhangi Bhausaheb Kaje Shivsena 15 9747 Dhanraj Shivsing Bedwal Indian National Congress 16 4788 Kishor Narayanrao Pawar Bhartiya Janata Party 17 6563 Suresh Gangadhar Gujrane Bhartiya Janata Party 18 4471 Renuka Ramesh Jadhav Bhartiya Janata Party 19 7454 Jitendra Chandanlal Jaiswal Bhartiya Janata Party 20 7478 Kishor Manikrao Balande Indian National Congress 21 6802 Shivaji Annasaheb Pathrikar Bhartiya Janata Party 22 7998 Anuradha Atul Chavan Bhartiya Janata Party 23 11267 Lahanu Gangadhar Gaikwad Bhartiya Janata Party 24 5666 Suresh Sahebrao Sonawane Bhartiya Janata Party 25 5534 Hindavee Jagdish Pawar Bhartiya Janata Party 26 5623 Shobhabai Shivdas Pawar Nationalist Congress Party 27 7833 Paarvatibai Ramhari Jadhav Shivsena 28 8230 Sapana Vasant Pawar Bhartiya Janata Party 29 5001

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.