Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 Winners List: Check ward-wise winning candidates’ names
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results: The Maharashtra State Election Commission is set to announce the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad election results 2026 soon. Voting for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls in the district took place on February 7 during the third phase of the Maharashtra local body elections. Check winners’ list here.
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad election results 2026 will be declared on Monday by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. The voting for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis was conducted on Saturday, February 7. The Maharashtra local body elections were conducted in three phases. Maharashtra Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced the polls on February 7, which cover as may as 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayats samitis.
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad Election Results 2017
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|Ward
|Votes
|Gopichand Gabaru Jadhav
|Indian National Congress
|1
|7101
|Pushpabai Prakash Kale
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|2
|8258
|Monali Rajendra Rathod
|Shivsena
|3
|6580
|Sarla Ganesh Bankar
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|4
|9699
|Gajanan Dattatray Raut
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|5
|8627
|Sima Ravindra Gavane
|Indian National Congress
|6
|10105
|Shilpabai Ashok Garud
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|7
|9809
|Meena Vinod Gaikwad
|Indian National Congress
|8
|9361
|Shriram Nagorao Mahajan
|Indian National Congress
|9
|9528
|Keshavrao Yadavrao Tayde
|Indian National Congress
|10
|8070
|Anita Dnyaneshwar Mothe
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|11
|11884
|Punambai Udyasing Rajput
|Nationalist Congress Party
|12
|5935
|Shivaji Bhagaji Thakare
|Indian National Congress
|13
|3342
|Sandeep Tatyarao Patil
|Indian National Congress
|14
|6214
|Shubhangi Bhausaheb Kaje
|Shivsena
|15
|9747
|Dhanraj Shivsing Bedwal
|Indian National Congress
|16
|4788
|Kishor Narayanrao Pawar
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|17
|6563
|Suresh Gangadhar Gujrane
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|18
|4471
|Renuka Ramesh Jadhav
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|19
|7454
|Jitendra Chandanlal Jaiswal
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|20
|7478
|Kishor Manikrao Balande
|Indian National Congress
|21
|6802
|Shivaji Annasaheb Pathrikar
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|22
|7998
|Anuradha Atul Chavan
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|23
|11267
|Lahanu Gangadhar Gaikwad
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|24
|5666
|Suresh Sahebrao Sonawane
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|25
|5534
|Hindavee Jagdish Pawar
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|26
|5623
|Shobhabai Shivdas Pawar
|Nationalist Congress Party
|27
|7833
|Paarvatibai Ramhari Jadhav
|Shivsena
|28
|8230
|Sapana Vasant Pawar
|Bhartiya Janata Party
|29
|5001
