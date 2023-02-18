Home

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: From History, Facts To Inspiring Quotes | All You Need To Know

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: From History, Facts To Inspiring Quotes (Freepik)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: The birth anniversary of the great Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated with grand festivities across Maharashtra and other parts of the country every year. Shivaji Jayanti or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated on February 19 every year to honour the contributions of the great warrior king in reviving the Maratha Empire and to pay tribute to his rich legacy.

The first Chhatrapati and the great Maratha warrior was born in Pune’s Shivneri Fort in 1630. Shivaji Maharaj is not only revered in Maharashtra, but also equally respected across India for his progressive thinking, rich cultural legacy and efforts to free India from foreign invaders to realise his dream of Swarajya.

On the occasion of 393rd birth anniversary of Chhratrapati Shivaji Maharaj, this year Shivaji Jayanti will be celebrated on February 19 at the Agra Fort.

Shivaji Jayanti: History, Significance, Facts

Social reformer from Maharashtra, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was the first to initiate the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in 1870, after he discovered his tomb in Raigad Fort. Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti was first celebrated in Pune, as the Raigad Fort lies 100 kilometres away from the place.

Facts

Known as the Father of Indian Navy, Shivaji was the first to realise the importance of having a naval force, and therefore he strategically established a navy and forts at the coastline to defend the Konkan side of Maharashtra. The Jaigad, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg and other such forts still stand to testify his efforts and ideas. The secular ruler was very accommodating of all religions. He had numerous Muslim soldiers in his army. His only aim was to overthrow Mughal rule and establish Maratha empire. He was also very supportive of people who converted to Hinduism. Shivaji was a dependable supporter of women and their honour. He opposed all kinds of violence, harassment and dishonour against women. Chhatrapati Shivaji was called as the ‘Mountain Rat’ and was widely known for his guerrilla warfare tactics.

Quotes around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

“Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government.”

“A courageous & brave man also bends in the honor of the learned and wise. Because courage also comes from knowledge and wisdom.

One small step taken to reach a small milestone later helps you achieve the bigger goal

