Mahasamund: Nearly 100 people, mostly children, fell sick and showed symptoms of food poisoning after consuming food at a post-death ritual organised by a person in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place in Ansula village under Pithora development block on Wednesday evening following which 50 children and 10 other people were admitted in two hospitals, while others were discharged after preliminary treatment, they said.

They had consumed food at 'dasgatra' (a ritual held on the tenth day of death of a person) hosted by one Dilip Sahu, Mahasamund Collector Doman Singh said.

Sahu is the headmaster of a government primary school in Ansula village, located over 50 km from the state capital Raipur, and apart from locals, children from his school and another educational institution had also attended the event.

After two-three hours of consuming the food, about 100 people, including women and children, complained of uneasiness and food poisoning-like symptoms following which they were rushed to nearby hospitals, Singh said.

The collector and other district administration and health officials visited the hospitals to take stock of the situation, while a medical team was also sent to the village.

As many as 48 people, including 42 children and two women, were admitted to the Pithora Community Health Centre and 12 others, eight of them children, at the Sakra health centre, he said, adding that their condition was said to be out of danger.

The others were discharged from hospitals after preliminary treatment, the official said. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of food poisoning, he said.

Asked if action will be taken against Sahu for inviting school children to the ritual, the collector said he has asked the district education officer to submit a detailed report in this connection.