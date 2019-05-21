New Delhi: Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured in an IED blast near Gogunda in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday.

“Both the jawans are conscious. We are trying to airlift them to Raipur for better treatment,” said Shalabh Sinha, ASP Sukma.

Last month, four BSF jawans had lost their lives in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district.

On March 28, at least four alleged Maoists were killed in an encounter with a joint team of the CRPF’s COBRA battalion, and the Chhattisgarh police force in Sukma district.

On May 1, 16 people including 15 security personnel were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.